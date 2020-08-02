TBI: Crossville man charged with first-degree murder

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – A Crossville man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed his wife Sunday morning, according to the TBI.

Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, 34, was charged with the murder of Sante Cecilia Amrvocio Mendez.

Police officers responded to the 100 block of Village Lane after dispatchers received a 911 call in which the caller hung up.

According to a press release, when officers arrived on the scene Mendez’s body was discovered in a wooded area behind an apartment complex.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that Cruz was responsible for her death.

Cruz was charged with first-degree murder. He’s being held in the Cumberland County jail without bond.