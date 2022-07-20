MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration are at the Morristown Regional Airport.

Both agencies have set up mobile command centers at the airport.

According to TBI, their agents are working alongside numerous other law enforcement agencies at the airport as part of an ongoing operation.













This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

WATE has a crew on the scene working to learn more about the operation.