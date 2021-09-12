TBI: Endangered child alert for 8-week-old out of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert just after 6 p.m. Sunday for a missing baby out of Jefferson County.

Eight-week-old Zolliee Jean Standafer has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white onesie with gray stripes, pink pants and white shirt. TBI says Zolliee has a known medical condition.

She may be with Travis Wayne Standafer, 37. He is 5’8” and 140 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. He may be traveling in a white Dodge truck with Kentucky license plate 787879 with a UK sticker on the rear passenger window.

Travis Standafer is wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. If you see either Travis or Zolliee, please call JCSO at 865-471-6000 Ext 1109 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

