ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Etowah police are investigating after human remains were discovered at the rear of a grocery store building Monday.

The TBI says they are still trying to identify the remains.

A witness shared a photo with ABC-affiliate WTVC that she says she took toward the back of the building housing a Piggly Wiggly and Family Dollar.

The investigation is ongoing.