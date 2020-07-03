GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gallatin police officer accused of assaulting a juvenile during a domestic dispute.
According to the TBI, agents began investigating the allegation involving Ofc. Vincent Marquez on April 27. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Marquez, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, assaulted a juvenile related to his girlfriend.
Agents arrested Marquez Thursday and charged him with one count of domestic assault. He was released from the Sumner County Jail on his own recognizance.
Gallatin Police released a statement to News 2 stating that Marquez was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
In April of this year the department was made aware of allegations of domestic assault against MPO Vincent Marquez. The information was forwarded to District Attorney Ray Whitley who requested an independent investigation be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. MPO Marquez was decommissioned and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Today MPO Vincent Marquez was charged with one count of Domestic Assault. He will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges in court on July 15, 2020.
- TBI: Gallatin Police officer accused in assault of a juvenile
- Eyes on state’s top officers as Confederate general’s capitol bust could be removed
- Tennessee high school teacher wins $50,000 Amazon award
- Greene County deputies arrest 2, 1 suspect at-large for murder after body discovered in wrecked vehicle
- Harley-Davidson cuts ties with West Tennessee dealership over racist posts