TBI: Gallatin Police officer accused in assault of a juvenile

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gallatin police officer accused of assaulting a juvenile during a domestic dispute.

According to the TBI, agents began investigating the allegation involving Ofc. Vincent Marquez on April 27. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Marquez, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, assaulted a juvenile related to his girlfriend.

Agents arrested Marquez Thursday and charged him with one count of domestic assault. He was released from the Sumner County Jail on his own recognizance.

Gallatin Police released a statement to News 2 stating that Marquez was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.