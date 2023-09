GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Greeneville Police Department (GPD) are seeking information regarding a missing 17-year-old.

According to the TBI, Mayra Marcela Perez Mendez was last seen on Sept. 17.

Mendez is described as the following by the TBI:

Hispanic female

5’3″, 125 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Anyone with information on Mendez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the GPD at 423-639-7111 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.