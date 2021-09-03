TBI, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 16-year-old girl

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to the TBI, Skyla Alexis “Lexie” Dykes was last seen on Aug. 24 and may be traveling in a white Honda Accord with Tennessee tag 4Z2-8D0.

Dykes is 5-foot 7-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Dykes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-4848 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.