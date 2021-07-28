TBI identifies body of man found in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the body of a man found in Greeneville on Tuesday night.

According to TBI public information officer Leslie Earhart, the deceased person has been identified as Thomas C. Jessee, 68.

Jessee’s body was discovered at a home on Whirlwind Road, according to the TBI.

Jessee’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Earhart said Wednesday “foul play does not appear to be involved.”

District Attorney General Dan Armstrong requested TBI’s assistance in the investigation. Greeneville’s assistant police chief, Mike Crum, says the TBI was requested due to “due to potential conflicts of interest.”

The investigation is ongoing.