TBI identifies body of man found in Greeneville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the body of a man found in Greeneville on Tuesday night.

According to TBI public information officer Leslie Earhart, the deceased person has been identified as Thomas C. Jessee, 68.

Jessee’s body was discovered at a home on Whirlwind Road, according to the TBI.

Jessee’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Earhart said Wednesday “foul play does not appear to be involved.”

District Attorney General Dan Armstrong requested TBI’s assistance in the investigation. Greeneville’s assistant police chief, Mike Crum, says the TBI was requested due to “due to potential conflicts of interest.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Tennessee at the Olympics

More Tennessee Olympians

Latest News Videos

BREAKING: Knox County reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, active cases rise 264% in 2 weeks

Back-to-school safety as students in Oak Ridge return

Knox County parents face back-to-school choice amid rising COVID-19 rates

Final Surfside, FL building collapse victim identified

Community member speaks up against social media rumors regarding Summer Wells case

US home prices surge 17% in May, fastest in 17 years