TBI investigates after officer-involved shooting in Maryville

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The TBI is investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Maryville.

The shooting involved a Maryville Police officer and happened on Old Niles Ferry Road.

Blount County dispatch says it happened around 4 p.m. and the road is closed to traffic.

They told us that all police officers are ok.

A suspect was shot but the condition of the suspect is unknown.

