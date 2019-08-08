TBI investigates KCSO officer-involved shooting in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is to conduct an investigation of a Thursday officer-involved shooting in Sevier County that stemmed from a Knox County pursuit.

The shooting occurred on Happy Creek Road.

According to KCSO, its Warrants Unit was in Sevier County Thursday afternoon to serve multiple warrants to an individual.

The suspect fled from the KCSO officers.

Then, there was an officer-involved shooting.

No further details were available. The conditions of the officer(s) involved, or of the person whom they had been pursuing were unknown.

“The Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation (TBI) will be conducting the investigation and will also handle any future releases regarding the incident,” KCSO stated in its initial release on the incident.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update when additional information from the TBI is released.