TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in South Knoxville, suspect injured

KOXVILLE (WATE) – A suspect was injured following an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Knoxville.

KPD responded to a domestic-related burglary in progress in the 4300-block of Immanuel street in South Knoxville.

When they arrived, a man was found on the scene with a knife.

Officers used a taser in an attempt to take the man into custody. However, the taser was ineffective. The man began to attack officers while armed with the knife.

At that time, a KPD officer fired his department issued handgun, striking the suspect. The suspect was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. The extent of injuries are unknown.

No officers were injured. The TBI is investigating this incident.