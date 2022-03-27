KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances leading to an in-custody death in Knox County.

The TBI said on Wednesday, March 23, Allan Thomas Arbach Jr. was arrested and taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant. He was then taken to a location along Merchant Drive in Knoxville to be transferred to another jail transport vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found Arbach unresponsive and deputies began rendering aid until paramedics arrived according to the TBI.

Arbach was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His body has been sent for an autopsy.

