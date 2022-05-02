NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate was found dead inside a Nashville prison.

It happened at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institute on Wednesday morning.

Justin Walters, 26, was found dead in his cell by correctional officers.

Authorities say an autopsy has been scheduled. TBI is investigating this incident as a homicide.

Walters had been incarcerated for just over five years. He was midway through serving a 15-year sentence prior to his death.