TBI investigating McMinn County inmate’s death

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are probing the death of a McMinn County inmate.

A TBI spokesperson saying McMinn County District Attorney General Stephen Crump asked them to investigate Christopher Green’s death. The 31-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The TBI says foul play is not suspected at this stage in the investigation.

An autopsy of green’s body will be performed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.