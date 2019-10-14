TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Bradley County

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southeast Tennessee that landed one man in the hospital before he was charged with assault.

The incident starting as a domestic disturbance Sunday morning at a home in Bradley County. The sheriff’s office says a woman was injured and went to the hospital before returning to the home with deputies.

When authorities returned to the home, they found lance MacTaggart barricaded in a bedroom.

After a brief standoff, officers used a taser to subdue him and during the altercation, MacTaggart was shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MacTaggert was then taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.