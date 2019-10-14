TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Bradley County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southeast Tennessee that landed one man in the hospital before he was charged with assault.

The incident starting as a domestic disturbance Sunday morning at a home in Bradley County. The sheriff’s office says a woman was injured and went to the hospital before returning to the home with deputies.

When authorities returned to the home, they found lance MacTaggart barricaded in a bedroom.

After a brief standoff, officers used a taser to subdue him and during the altercation, MacTaggart was shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MacTaggert was then taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter