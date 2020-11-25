TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday evening in Hawkins County.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a car traveling along Highway 66 in Rogersville that had reportedly nearly caused a head-on collision when it crossed the centerline.

When authorities tried to stop the car, the driver failed to stop, causing a pursuit to take place. Rogersville Police Department responded and assisted the sheriff’s office.

The driver turned onto Highway 113 and continued to flee before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Thompson Road.

Information from the scene indicates that as officers approached the car, the driver drove toward them, resulting in a Rogersville officer firing shots, striking him.

TBI reports the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

TBI is continuing to investigate the shooting.

No police officers were injured.