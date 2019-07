MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for three children missing out of Maury County, which is south of Nashville.

Analia Essex, Abigail Christian, and Michale Christian are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian, the TBI says.

(TBI)

(TBI)

(TBI)

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have any information.

An ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT has been issued for three children missing from Maury County. Analia Essex, Abigail Christian, and Michale Christian are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with info. pic.twitter.com/WgowWTnJ5N — TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 10, 2019