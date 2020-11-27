TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 3-year-old girl

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 3-year-old girl out of Greene County.

Zella Linklater, 3, was last seen Thanksgiving afternoon in the area of Bumblebee Lane in Chuckey, according to the TBI. She is described as standing 3’6”, and weighs 50 lbs. with blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red dress and snow boots.

If you have seen her, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.