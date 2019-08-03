TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for boy missing from Hawkins Co.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for a little boy from Hawkins County.

Officers are searching for Carl James Carmichael, 1, who is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Ella Amish.

The boy was last seen July 30 in Hamblen County.

Carl has a serious medical concern, according to the TBI. His mother might be driving a green Dodge Journey with Tennessee license plate 3R75L4.

Once Carl is found, officers say they plan to charge Amish with custodial interference.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.