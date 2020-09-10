TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 14-year-old from White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 14-year-old.

Authorities are trying to find Alyssa Gail McCroan of White Pine.

The TBI says she was last seen Monday night at her residence. She was wearing a maroon Nike hoodie and carrying a backpack.

TBI says McCroan is 5’6″ tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the White Pine Police Department at 865-674-7771 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.