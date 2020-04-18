Breaking News
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Fentress County teen
by: WKRN Web Staff

Rheonna Strunk (Source: TBI)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help in finding a missing 17-year-old from Fentress County.

According to the TBI, Rheonna Strunk was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning in Jamestown, TN.

Rheonna has a medical condition and is believed to be without her medication. If you have seen Rheonna Strunk or know of her whereabouts, please call the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 879-8142 or the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.

