TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Fentress County teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help in finding a missing 17-year-old from Fentress County.

According to the TBI, Rheonna Strunk was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning in Jamestown, TN.

Rheonna has a medical condition and is believed to be without her medication. If you have seen Rheonna Strunk or know of her whereabouts, please call the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 879-8142 or the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.

She is 5'6" and 125 lbs. She has short red hair and blue eyes.



Help by contacting the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office at 931-879-8142 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/zQZgObf0Ta — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 18, 2020

