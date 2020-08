SODDY DAISY (WATE) – UPDATE: Brianna Truggle has been found safe, according to the TBI.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teen out of Soddy Daisy.

Brianna Tuggle, 14, was last seen Friday night at 9 in Soddy Daisy.

Tuggle has a known medical condition and does not have her necessary medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.