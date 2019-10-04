TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for teens missing since Sept. 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl from Memphis, Tenn. who has been missing since Sept. 1.

Joseph Fitzgibbon, 15, is described as a white male, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5’5″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. Joseph was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts when he went missing in September.

He has a known medical condition, the TBI says, and is without his medication.

Angela Helms, 17, is described as a white female, with brown hair (possibly dyed), brown eyes, standing at 5’4″ and weighing 133 pounds. She was last seen wearing light blue pajama pants and a white shirt.

She has a known medical condition and is without her medication. She also has ties to East Tennessee.

The TBI also said the two teens were at one point together, but not currently.

If anyone has any information regarding Angela’s or Joseph’s whereabouts, they’re asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-2274 or call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Here's a link to a printable poster: https://t.co/1xPCy9r0bx