TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for teen with medical condition

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a Cookeville teen with a medical condition.

Lukas Javier Perez, 14, was last seen Monday night in Cookeville. The TBI saying he has a medical condition and is believed to be without his medication.

TBI also saying he may be in the Bluff City area.

Lukas is described as 5 foot, 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Nike short-sleeved shirt, black/white pinstripe sweatpants and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.