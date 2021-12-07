JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Johnson City man.
According to the TBI, Larry Furches, 76, has a “medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.”
A tweet from the TBI states he could be traveling in a white Hyundai Tucson. The Hyundai has the TN tag number 4DP 0042.
Tucson is described as being a white male with white hair and brown eyes. The TBI reports he is 6’3″ and weighs 265 pounds.
Anyone who sees Furches is asked to contact the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6158 or call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.