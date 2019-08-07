TBI issues state-wide Blue Alert for West TN prison escapee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a state-wide “Blue Alert” for an escaped prison inmate and person-of-interest in the death of a corrections employee.
TBI says Curtis Ray Watson, 44, escaped the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.
He is described as white male, weighs 140 pounds, is 5’11” and has brown eyes.
Watson is a person-of-interest in the slaying of a Tennessee Dept. of Correction (TDOC) employee on Wednesday.
Watson should be considered extremely dangerous, TBI says.
If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call 911 or 1-855-ALERT-TBI.