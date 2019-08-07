Breaking News
TBI issues state-wide Blue Alert for West TN prison escapee

TBI issues state-wide Blue Alert for West TN prison escapee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(via TBI Twitter)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a state-wide “Blue Alert” for an escaped prison inmate and person-of-interest in the death of a corrections employee.

TBI says Curtis Ray Watson, 44, escaped the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.

He is described as white male, weighs 140 pounds, is 5’11” and has brown eyes.

Watson is a person-of-interest in the slaying of a Tennessee Dept. of Correction (TDOC) employee on Wednesday.

Watson should be considered extremely dangerous, TBI says.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call 911 or 1-855-ALERT-TBI.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a “Blue Alert” for Curtis Ray Watson. Watson is an escaped inmate who…

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office,TN on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter