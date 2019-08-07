TBI issues state-wide Blue Alert for West TN prison escapee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a state-wide “Blue Alert” for an escaped prison inmate and person-of-interest in the death of a corrections employee.

TBI says Curtis Ray Watson, 44, escaped the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.

He is described as white male, weighs 140 pounds, is 5’11” and has brown eyes.

Watson is a person-of-interest in the slaying of a Tennessee Dept. of Correction (TDOC) employee on Wednesday.

Watson should be considered extremely dangerous, TBI says.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call 911 or 1-855-ALERT-TBI.

BLUE ALERT: We need your help to find Curtis Ray Watson, an escapee of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.



Watson is also a person-of-interest in the homicide of a Tennessee Department of Correction employee today.



— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019

NEW PICTURES: Curtis Watson has a variety of tattoos across his body.



— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019

ADDITIONAL PICTURES: Here are more pictures of Curtis Watson's tattoos. He's considered extremely dangerous.



— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019