TBI issues warning of phone scam involving human trafficking hotline number

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is warning the public to be wary of a phone scheme involving a man presenting himself as a representative of a human trafficking task force.

The scheme reportedly uses the phone number of the Tennessee human trafficking hotline, as well as a number associated with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The caller reportedly identifies himself as “Ryan McClain,” and says he represents the “Nashville Human Trafficking Task Force.”

The caller then tells the person their number has been identified as being on the phone of a human trafficking victim, and if they want to have their name “cleared,” they need to pay-up.

If you get one of these calls, you should ignore it and report it to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or online at www.ic3.gov.