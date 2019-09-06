TBI issues warrant for West TN murder suspect

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a warrant Friday morning as they search for a murder suspect out of West Tennessee.

Leslie Earl Carter is being considered a person of interest in a suspected homicide out of Alamo, Tennessee. The TBI says Carter should be considered armed and dangerous.

2014 metallic gray, 4-door Chevrolet Cruze

Carter is believed to be driving the victim’s 2014 metallic gray, 4-door Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee tags.

If you have any information that could help agents locate Carter, you’re urged to call 1-800 T-B-I find.