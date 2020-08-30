TBI: Kingsport man arrested in West Tennessee rape investigation

RIDGELY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man has been accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in Lake County earlier this week, according to special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Thursday, 27-year-old Jordan Daniel Ballard of Kingsport was identified as the person responsible for the incident that occurred Wednesday.

Ballard was arrested Friday night and charged with one county of especially aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated rape, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of interference with an emergency call.

He was subsequently booked into the Lake County Jail.