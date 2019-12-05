TBI: Man indicted in connection to mother’s 1996 death

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A nearly 23-year-old cold case in the death of a McMinnville woman is stirred once again after a joint investigation of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, McMinnville police and Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested her son.

According to TBI officials, the joint investigation led to the indictment of a man in connection to the death of his mother in 1996.

On Dec. 23, 1996, officers found the body of Lela Adcock in her Rebel Hill Street home, after receiving a call asking for a welfare check.

Now in 2019, as a result of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to her son, Paul Alvin Adcock, Sr., who will be 77 in a week, as the man responsible for the crime.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 – the Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Adcock with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

TBI also saying Adcock was being held in the custody of the Warren County Jail on $57,500 bond.

