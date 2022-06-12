ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County deputies shot and killed a man who reportedly raised a gun and charged at an officer Friday morning in the Siam community.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Carter County deputies responded to the 100 block of Woodland Heights Road just before 7:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a man had been threatening residents with a gun.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the unidentified suspect, who reportedly “raised the gun and advanced on the deputy,” who then fired shots, which hit the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A news release revealed the officer did not receive any injuries during the incident.

The TBI continues to investigate the series of events that lead to the deadly incident. Findings will be shared with District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, who will determine whether the officer’s actions were justified. The TBI does not identify officers involved in these types of incidents.