TBI: Most Wanted fugitive out of Knoxville now in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday a Most Wanted fugitive out of Knoxville had been arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tomier Jashaud Lundy was wanted for first degree murder and other charges.
Lundy was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List in late June. He was wanted by the Knoxville Police Department in connection to a fatal shooting on Adcock Avenue on April 30. An arrest warrant on charges of first-degree murder was later issued for Lundy.
