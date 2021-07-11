TBI: One of Roane County’s ‘most wanted’ located

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation located one of their “most wanted” fugitives Friday after issuing a wanted alert for two people.

Tarik King and Matthew Robinson were wanted out of Roane County for multiple charges including especially aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. On Friday, TBI said the pair should be considered armed and dangerous.

Robinson was located and taken into custody Friday night, according to TBI.

TBI said King is still at large. His charges include especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse. Anyone with information about King’s whereabouts is urged to call TBI at 1-800-FIND or the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at (865)-717-4217.