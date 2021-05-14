TBI opens investigation after video surfaces of Monroe County inmate being beaten by correctional officer

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The circulation of a 2017 video taken inside the Monroe County Jail has prompted investigations from the 10th District Attorney’s office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The video shows an inmate being verbally confronted by a correctional officer, then beaten by that same officer. Another CO who was in the cell during the altercation is shown covering the camera while the inmate is beaten.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones says the video was brought to his attention on the afternoon of May 13, 2021.

Jones says after viewing the video, he contacted the District Attorney’s office to have them assess the video. Jones also says he has requested full investigations from the TBI, FBI and District Attorney’s office.

Due to this being an open investigation, Sheriff Jones says he cannot comment further.

The TBI confirms they have received a request from DA Steven Crump to investigate a use of force complaint.

The family has identified the inmate in the video as Steven Costner Jr. His sister Chelsea Costner Cole says she saw the video for the first time on May 13, 2021.

She says her brother told her about the incident back in 2017 when it happened, but says their family was unable to get any answers from the jail after multiple attempts. She says her brother is now serving time in the Bledsoe County Prison.

This is a developing story.