TBI received over 770 tips in AMBER Alert case; ‘No confirmed sightings of Evelyn Boswell’ despite social media rumors

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials from both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 that “there have been no confirmed sightings of Evelyn Boswell.”

TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland said that the agency has “received more than 770 tips related to the search for Evelyn Boswell, and follow up on each one.”

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a news conference Wednesday that authorities “hope and pray” baby Evelyn is still alive, confirming that the search is still ongoing in Sullivan County, parts of North Carolina and parts of Southwest Virginia.

The sheriff’s office warned the public against misinformation being spread on social media, after photos of investigators circulated last Sunday.

“That’s the problem with social media, it creates so much stir,” Captain Seabolt of SCSO told News Channel 11 at the time.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

