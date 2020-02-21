TBI release vehicle description in search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released a description and license plate number of a vehicle they say contains individuals who have information regarding missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The TBI is looking for a Gray BMW with a Tennessee license number of 3M9-6W9 in connection to the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell from her Sullivan County home.

MORE: This is a stock photo of the type of BMW the individuals who are believed to have information regarding 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell are driving. The vehicle has front end damage.



If you see the vehicle or the child, call 1-800-TBI-FIND! #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/2HvlozuCxk — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 21, 2020

If you see the vehicle matching this description, you’re asked to call the 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Evelyn Boswell was reportedly last seen on December 26, 2019. She was not reported as a missing child until February 18.

She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.

A Blountville man told WJHL he dated the mother of a missing child for a few weeks and never saw the child.