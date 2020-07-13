Suspect shot and killed in officer-involved shooting on Highway 27 in Roane County

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to a fatal officer-involved shooting in Roane County, officials confirmed Monday.

TBI agents are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Highway 27 towards Spring City in Roane County. The suspect was shot and killed, according to Roane County District Attorney Russell Johnson. No injuries to the officer have been reported.

