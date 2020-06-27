TBI searches for two missing teens considered endangered

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a teen missing from Spring Hill.

Brooke Tabitha Marie Ciolkosz, 17, is believed to be with Dawson Brink, a 16-year-old missing from Indiana.

They are believed to be traveling in a white Dodge Dakota with an Indiana tag TK396NNM.

Brink took the truck without permission and also left with an AR-15, a handgun and a large amount of ammunition.

Both teens are considered endangered. Anyone with information is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.