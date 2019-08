CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a murder and attempted robbery suspect to its TBI Most Wanted List.

Justin Anthony Thurman is wanted by both the TBI and Chattanooga Police Department for felony murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, the TBI said in its posting of Thurman.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.