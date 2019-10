MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has sent out another alert as they try to track down a man wanted in connection to an ongoing criminal investigation.

40-year-old Carl Winton Rich was last seen near the Northgate Shopping Center in McMinnville back in March. They say Rich has connections to Montana and may have traveled out of state.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the McMinnville Police Department at (931) 473-3808!



