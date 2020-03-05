TBI searching for missing Fentress County teen

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help as they search for a missing teenager from Fentress County.
17-year-old Marcus Walker was last seen Wednesday in the Clarkrange area.
He’s believed to be traveling in a 2015 gray Lexus with a Tennessee plate that reads BZC700.
If you see him, you’re asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
