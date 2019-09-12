1  of  2
TBI searching for missing Sullivan County teen

Katherine Barbara Chatman

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert Thursday night for a missing 15-year-old.

Katherine Barbara Chatman was last seen in Blountville, Tennessee, on Wednesday. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weights approximately 175 pounds.

She was last seen wearing shorts and a pink shirt. Chatman could possibly be traveling in a silver Chervrolet HHR with Tennessee tag Y3703P.

If you have any information on her location you are asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

