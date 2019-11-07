TBI: Son of Washington County, Tenn. sheriff indicted in misconduct case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Washington County, Tennessee deputy has been indicted following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to TBI, Edwin Graybeal III, son of Sheriff Edwin Graybeal II, was indicted on assault and official misconduct charges.

The release says an investigation that began on September 20 revealed that Graybeal assaulted a detainee who was handcuffed.

The Washington County Grand Jury returned indictments on Wednesday against Graybeal III for:

Official Misconduct

Official Oppression

Assault

According to the TBI release, Graybeal III turned himself in and was booked into the Washington County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Special Prosecutor Dave Clark said Graybeal III is scheduled for arraignment on December 2nd.