TBI: Suspect identified in overnight officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect in the fatal officer-involved shooting as 31-year-old A.B. Carr.

According to the TBI website, ” TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence and interviews in support of this ongoing investigation. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be passed along to the District Attorney General for his review and consideration.”

Elizabethton Police confirm two officers were assaulted and injured during an overnight call when the suspect attacked them with a metal object.

Police say this happened around 1a.m. on Hattie Avenue in Elizabethton.

The man was killed by officers when he continued to assault them. The officers initially tried to use non-lethal force to stop the attack.

EPD was responding to a call that the suspect has violated an order of protection and did not have permission to be in the home.

When police entered, the man attacked them.

The two officers are in stable condition.

One was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment and has been released; the other officer was treated on scene for minor injuries.