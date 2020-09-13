TBI: Suspect on the run after deadly carjacking and shooting on I-24 in Coffee County

Dangelo Dorsey is currently wanted by the TBI and other agencies after a shooting and carjacking incident on I-24 in Coffee County on Sunday left one person dead. (Source: TBI)

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead after a carjacking in Coffee County, according to Coffee County Chief Deputy Frank Watkins.

The incident closed part of Interstate 24 in Coffee County.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said the carjacking happened at mile marker 97 on I-24 West. They are urging people to seek alternate routes toward Nashville and Murfreesboro.

TDOT first reported the situation around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Coffee County authorities said several shootings occurred and this is an active scene.

The TBI is investigating what they said is a shooting. Investigators are searching for 29-year-old Dangelo Dorsey from St. Louis, Missouri. He is considered armed and dangerous and remains on the run at this time.

UPDATE: We have confirmed the suspect in this morning's I-24 shooting and a related carjacking is Dangelo Dorsey, DOB 2-2-91, from St. Louis, Missouri.



He should be considered armed and dangerous and remains on the run at this time.



If you spot him, do not approach. Call 911! pic.twitter.com/8QYpXptDky — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 13, 2020

A manhunt is currently underway in the area of Smartt Station Road in Warren County, and investigators believe that Dorsey may be in the area.

The TBI is also investigating other reported carjackings in several surrounding Middle Tennessee counties that may be related.

If you see Dorsey, do not approach him. Call 911 with any information.