(WATE) – A teenage girl missing since Sept. 1 was found safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

Angela Helms, 17, was one of two teens from Memphis who went missing Sept. 1 and were subjects in a state-wide Endangered Child Alert search.

The TBI saying at the time of the search that Helms had a known medical condition and was without her medication. She also has ties to East Tennessee.

The other teen, 15-year-old Joseph Fitzgibbon, was also found safe on Monday.