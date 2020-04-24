TBI: Three charged in connection to Middle TN homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were arrested and charged Thursday in connection to the homicide and abuse of a corpse in Lewis County.
According to the TBI, 38-year-old Curtis James Lobermier was responsible for the murder of 50-year-old Kenneth Herman Harter, a man whose body was found in a pond in the area of Allen’s Creed Road in Lewis County. Lobermier was captured Thursday afternoon in Perry County.
Investigators also arrested 35-year-old Jonathan Andrew French for being present during the murder and later assisted in moving Harter’s body; as well as 35-year-old Betty Jane Crutchfield who fraudulently used Harter’s credit card.
Lobermier was charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of abuse of a corpse and was booked into Lewis County Jail on $275,000 bond. French was arrested Wednesday night and also charged with abuse of a corpse and accessory after the fact, he was booked into Lewis County Jail on $50,000 bond. Crutchfield was arrested Tuesday and was charged with one count of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of theft and was booked into Lewis County Jail on $5,000 bond.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation.