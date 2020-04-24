Breaking News
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee: Restaurants, retail stores can open next week
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

TBI: Three charged in connection to Middle TN homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were arrested and charged Thursday in connection to the homicide and abuse of a corpse in Lewis County.

According to the TBI, 38-year-old Curtis James Lobermier was responsible for the murder of 50-year-old Kenneth Herman Harter, a man whose body was found in a pond in the area of Allen’s Creed Road in Lewis County. Lobermier was captured Thursday afternoon in Perry County.

Investigators also arrested 35-year-old Jonathan Andrew French for being present during the murder and later assisted in moving Harter’s body; as well as 35-year-old Betty Jane Crutchfield who fraudulently used Harter’s credit card.

Lobermier was charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of abuse of a corpse and was booked into Lewis County Jail on $275,000 bond. French was arrested Wednesday night and also charged with abuse of a corpse and accessory after the fact, he was booked into Lewis County Jail on $50,000 bond. Crutchfield was arrested Tuesday and was charged with one count of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of theft and was booked into Lewis County Jail on $5,000 bond.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter