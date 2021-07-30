TBI: Two missing teens found safe in Harrogate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed two teens who went missing earlier this week have been found safe. Both teens were found in Harrogate, Tennessee after both were last seen on Monday, July 26.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, National Park Service and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office were searching for 13-year-old Erica Gamerdinger who went missing from Cumberland Gap National Park.

Keith Griffith, 15, had been the subject of an endangered child alert after he was last seen in Speedwell.

The TBI confirmed both are safe and thanked the public for sharing the information.