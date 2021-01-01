TBI’s K-9 Scooter is retiring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we say goodbye to 2020, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is saying goodbye to one of their K-9 officers.

K-9 “Scooter” is retiring from the agency at just 7 years old. Scooter is an accelerant detection K-9 that has worked alongside Mike Zimmerman on arson investigations for five years. We’re told that’s the age limit for these working dogs because of the chemicals they can be exposed to at scenes and even while in training.

The TBI says Scooter is hard worker – but she’s also also a family dog, gentle and loving to her trainer’s family and be able to play with the other two dogs in the household.