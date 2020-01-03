TDCI: Four fire deaths in TN in 2020 so far

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people in Tennessee have been killed in fires in just the first few days of the new year, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI).

The TDCI says nearly half of all deadly fires happen between the months of November and February; of these months, January is seeing the highest number of residential, heating and fatal fires.

The TDCI also saying that no fire truck is as fast as a working smoke alarm when it comes to safety.

The state department is reminding the public to install smoke alarms inside and outside each sleeping area on every level of your home.

Free smoke alarms

People can contact your local fire department and ask if they participate in the “Get Alarmed Tennessee” smoke alarm program.

The fire prevention and safety grant from FEMA is a free, in-home fire safety education and smoke alarm installation program in which hundreds of fire departments across Tennessee participate.

LATEST STORIES